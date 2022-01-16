Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,588 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of Dropbox worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Dropbox by 572.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $24.06 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $28.63.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The company had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $337,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $297,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,439. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

