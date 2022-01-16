Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Heartland Express from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $612,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,485 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Heartland Express by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 147,546 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Heartland Express by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

