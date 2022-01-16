Hedera Hashgraph Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.16 or 0.00216285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00046303 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00041434 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.39 or 0.00455934 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00078937 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

