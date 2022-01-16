Hegic Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, Hegic has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Hegic has a market capitalization of $41.42 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00060111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

