Hemenway Trust Co LLC Cuts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,576 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Illumina makes up approximately 1.7% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $16,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 1,178.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 4.4% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,384 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina stock opened at $405.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.03 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $378.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total transaction of $1,237,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,189 shares of company stock worth $5,024,576. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.69.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.