Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 5,384 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for 1.8% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $18,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3,631.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,201,000 after purchasing an additional 704,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after purchasing an additional 439,189 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,168,000 after acquiring an additional 401,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after acquiring an additional 342,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $90.55 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.76. The firm has a market cap of $202.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.