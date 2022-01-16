Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Short Interest Update

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 448,000 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the December 15th total of 231,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of HERTF stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Heritage Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

Get Heritage Cannabis alerts:

Separately, Desjardins lowered their target price on Heritage Cannabis from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. is a development stage company, which grows, sells, and distributes medical cannabis. It operates through its subsidiaries PhyeinMed Inc and CannaCure Corp. The firm focuses on extraction and the creation of derivative products for recreational consumers, as well as the formulation of cannabis based medical solutions.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.