Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report sales of $57.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.70 million to $57.90 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $63.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $238.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.30 million to $238.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $225.17 million, with estimates ranging from $222.50 million to $229.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage Financial.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.72. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 101,954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.