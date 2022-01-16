HFR Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.2% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $167.84 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $441.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

