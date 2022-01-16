HFR Wealth Management LLC Has $10.11 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up 2.9% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $494,085,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amphenol by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,152,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amphenol by 5.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,233,000 after purchasing an additional 966,115 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Amphenol by 10.9% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $677,417,000 after purchasing an additional 911,753 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Amphenol by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,244,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,035,000 after purchasing an additional 782,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

NYSE:APH opened at $81.61 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.64.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

