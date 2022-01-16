Hiblocks (HIBS) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $25.34 million and $73,478.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00064222 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00072510 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.77 or 0.07768621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,054.51 or 0.99790440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00070366 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008217 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

