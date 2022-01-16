Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,004 ($13.63).

HSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,009 ($13.70) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 970 ($13.17) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 890 ($12.08) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of HSX traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 950 ($12.90). 406,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,281. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 763.60 ($10.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,021.50 ($13.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a PE ratio of -182.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 860.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 871.17.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

