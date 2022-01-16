Hive (HIVE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.24 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00003046 BTC on exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $512.95 million and approximately $8.24 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hive has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000806 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000949 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005121 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000335 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 389,866,333 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

