HollyGold (HGOLD) Price Hits $0.29

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One HollyGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000668 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HollyGold has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. HollyGold has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $106,388.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00065163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00073385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.16 or 0.07714740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,014.46 or 0.99858500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00069846 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008314 BTC.

About HollyGold

HollyGold’s genesis date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,196 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

HollyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HollyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HollyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

