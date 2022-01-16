HOMIHELP Tops One Day Trading Volume of $34.00 (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 292.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 16th. One HOMIHELP coin can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00003130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 305.3% higher against the US dollar. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $34.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00059047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HOMIHELP Coin Profile

HOMIHELP is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

HOMIHELP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

