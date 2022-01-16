Honest (HNST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,609.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $1,609.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00064594 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00072353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.54 or 0.07735513 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,308.91 or 1.00108276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00069869 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008171 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars.

