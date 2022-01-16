Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $217.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

