Hord Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0958 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hord has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Hord has a market cap of $7.71 million and $84,760.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00062299 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00070840 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.21 or 0.07626182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,618.19 or 0.99568900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00069284 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008148 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,474,538 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

