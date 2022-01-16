HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Position Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of HubSpot worth $20,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,927,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in HubSpot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $797.08.

HUBS stock opened at $462.20 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.78 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of -278.43 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $705.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $686.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $50,177,623 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

