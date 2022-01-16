Humanscape (HUM) Market Cap Achieves $221.07 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $221.07 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00059350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 711,409,623 coins. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

