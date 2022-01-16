Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,087,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,703,121. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $103,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 366,827 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,614. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.