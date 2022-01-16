Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and approximately $145,211.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for about $43,128.56 or 1.00404600 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00062633 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00071874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.19 or 0.07736495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,780.66 or 0.99594688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00069602 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008164 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

