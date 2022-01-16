HUSD (HUSD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12.15 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One HUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC on exchanges. HUSD has a market cap of $407.65 million and approximately $12.15 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00059361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 407,455,152 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

