Hyve Hits 1-Day Volume of $223,134.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, Hyve has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Hyve has a market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $223,134.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00063980 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00071952 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,326.77 or 0.07741719 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,855.98 or 0.99730132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00069959 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008154 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.