iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.38.

ICAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on iCAD from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

ICAD stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 177,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,777. iCAD has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $152.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $95,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $108,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,975 shares of company stock worth $159,761 and sold 28,750 shares worth $271,025. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iCAD by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iCAD during the second quarter worth $254,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iCAD by 11.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in iCAD during the second quarter worth $1,568,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iCAD by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 21,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

