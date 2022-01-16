ICHI Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.39 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $9.06 or 0.00020982 BTC on popular exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $37.45 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICHI has traded up 62.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00064229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00072887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.88 or 0.07746774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00071051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,016.12 or 0.99596073 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008222 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,132,755 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

