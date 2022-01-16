Idena (IDNA) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Idena has a total market capitalization of $5.84 million and $420,477.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Idena has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00198143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00064910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.19 or 0.00214039 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00044404 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00074659 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 79,173,582 coins and its circulating supply is 55,821,126 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

