Idena (IDNA) Price Up 4.5% This Week

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Idena coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a total market cap of $5.85 million and $393,550.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Idena has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.00200400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00062633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00212262 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00045431 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00071874 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 79,195,723 coins and its circulating supply is 55,837,103 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.