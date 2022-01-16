IDEX Market Cap Reaches $128.99 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One IDEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000480 BTC on exchanges. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $128.99 million and approximately $23.99 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IDEX has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,334,535 coins. IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

