IG Gold (IGG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $30,554.00

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and $30,554.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00060099 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

