Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Short Interest Down 40.7% in December

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the December 15th total of 228,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,354.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILKAF remained flat at $$7.20 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71. Iluka Resources has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

