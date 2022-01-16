ImageCoin (IMG) 1-Day Volume Tops $74,479.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 16th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $100,704.24 and $74,479.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,041,729 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.