ImageCoin Reaches Market Cap of $97,782.25 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $97,782.25 and $82,453.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,039,207 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

