IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the December 15th total of 150,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of IMARA in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 28,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $65,702.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 283,620 shares of company stock worth $657,580 over the last 90 days. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in IMARA by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,645,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 399,389 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in IMARA in the third quarter valued at $3,399,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in IMARA in the third quarter valued at $3,383,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IMARA by 33.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 106,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in IMARA in the third quarter valued at $1,224,000. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. 128,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,808. IMARA has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.89.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IMARA will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

