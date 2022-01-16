Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.08. Impinj posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.62. 223,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,468. Impinj has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.61.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $413,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $152,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,057,919 shares of company stock worth $82,789,563 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Impinj during the third quarter valued at $10,295,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj during the third quarter valued at $8,631,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,613,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 6.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,946,000 after buying an additional 111,671 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 728.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 106,736 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

