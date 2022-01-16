IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,448 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Shares of GIS opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $69.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

