Infinitecoin (IFC) Trading Down 31.7% Over Last Week

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $11.29 million and approximately $1,171.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000098 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

