Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Shares of INFI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.43. 904,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,982. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $127.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.93. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 201.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,041,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after buying an additional 4,035,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after buying an additional 838,751 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $8,550,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 319,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,693,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 527,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

