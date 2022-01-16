Ink Trading Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Ink coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $538,881.29 and $34,534.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00062248 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00070512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.05 or 0.07685382 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,730.25 or 0.99755084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00069271 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008206 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.