Innova (INN) 1-Day Volume Tops $655.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Innova coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Innova has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Innova has a market capitalization of $271,415.55 and $655.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000541 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars.

