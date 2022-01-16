Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,461 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.45% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POCT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 37.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 0.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.5% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of POCT stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $27.45 and a one year high of $30.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68.

