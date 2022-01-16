Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Innoviva.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

INVA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,564. The company has a current ratio of 75.82, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. Innoviva has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $18.97.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 1,212,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,002.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Innoviva by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Innoviva by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innoviva by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 46,818 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Innoviva by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Innoviva by 235.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 30,782 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innoviva (INVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.