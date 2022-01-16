Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.27). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 135.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

INO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

INO stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $999.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,437,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 410.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,171,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,452,000 after purchasing an additional 656,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,569,000 after purchasing an additional 651,621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 185.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 539,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Read More: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.