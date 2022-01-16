Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $372.62 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.43 and its 200 day moving average is $354.70. The stock has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.28.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.