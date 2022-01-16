Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $372.62 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.43 and its 200 day moving average is $354.70. The stock has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.28.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.