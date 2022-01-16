Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 4,770 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,136 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,582,000 after acquiring an additional 33,084 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,068 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $87.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

