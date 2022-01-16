International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 593,700 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the December 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 205,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in International Bancshares by 203.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in International Bancshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in International Bancshares by 219.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBOC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.78. The company had a trading volume of 170,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,636. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. International Bancshares has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $53.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.18.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

