International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,802 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.62% of International Money Express worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 98,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in International Money Express by 211.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.54.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 44.08%. The business had revenue of $120.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $85,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rincon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $333,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,809 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.