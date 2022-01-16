Internet Computer Trading 13.2% Lower This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $31.38 or 0.00072856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $6.23 billion and approximately $249.06 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00064855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.20 or 0.07768533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00071323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,081.23 or 1.00017388 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003309 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 476,356,188 coins and its circulating supply is 198,413,714 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

