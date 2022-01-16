Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.89.

ISRG opened at $307.74 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.08 and a 200-day moving average of $343.71. The company has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.