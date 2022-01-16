Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Up 58.5% in December

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ:BSMS opened at $25.91 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $26.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period.

